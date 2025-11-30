Dubai Salon Shut Down After 5 Workers Caught Without Valid Work Permits

A joint inspection at a women's salon in Dubai uncovered multiple labour and residency violations after authorities found five female workers operating without official work permits. The owner of the salon was also found in breach of regulations, though in a separate manner.

The inspections are part of routine checks as local authorities continue a comprehensive drive to ensure women's beauty salons and fitness centres comply with health, safety, and hygiene regulations. Officials aim to safeguard customers by ensuring proper use of authorised equipment and prohibiting expired cosmetic materials.

Recommended For You

Investigations revealed that all five workers had entered the UAE on visit visas. Two had overstayed without renewing their visas or paying fines, while the remaining three were working illegally despite having valid visit visas, Emarat Al Youm reported.

“It's illegal to hire anyone on a visit visa,” said Dina Subhi Al Obaidi, a UAE-based recruiter and founder of Chronicle L.L.C FZ, in a report published by Khaleej Times.“Employers must obtain labour approval and issue valid work permits before any employee begins their duties.”

The campaign also found that the salon owner was residing on a work permit tied to another establishment but had been running the salon independently for a year and a half. She employed the five workers without transferring their sponsorships or obtaining the necessary work permits.

All individuals involved admitted to the violations during investigations and confirmed their statements in court via video appearance.

The court imposed fines on all workers for working without permits, sentenced the two overstayers to one month in prison or an alternative fine for illegal residence, and ordered their deportation. The salon owner was fined Dh50,000 for employing workers not under her sponsorship, with the fine multiplied by the number of employees.

More than 32,000 UAE visa violators were apprehended in the UAE between January and June this year, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced on Tuesday. The authority noted that these inspection campaigns are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen compliance with the country's residence and employment laws for foreign nationals.