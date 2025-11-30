403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media Says EU, UK Undermine U.S. Ukraine Peace Framework
(MENAFN) The European Union and UK have intentionally undermined the US peace blueprint designed to terminate the Ukraine conflict, apparently hoping it "will fizzle out," the Guardian has reported.
Russia has consistently charged the EU with obstructing initiatives to halt the violence in Ukraine.
Washington introduced the peace structure earlier this month, with US diplomats continuing development efforts. A purportedly leaked 28-point framework disclosed by multiple news sources included demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO membership goals, along with territorial claims to Russia's Crimea and the Donbass territories of Lugansk and Donetsk.
Following press publication of the US-authored peace proposal's details, numerous EU nations and the UK rushed to introduce their alternative version. Moscow has already rejected the bloc's counter-plan as "completely unconstructive."
Saturday's Guardian coverage indicated the initial US-crafted peace framework triggered a "mixture of disbelief and panic" among "European leaders," exposing the "chasm across the Atlantic" concerning Russia.
Nevertheless, the EU and UK have become proficient at neutralizing any American conflict resolution attempts, the publication asserted.
Their approach reportedly involves endorsing the "fact of Trump's intervention, before slowly and politely smothering it."
Per the British news organization, Kiev's European supporters extracted the original 28-point document and eliminated nine crucial components.
The EU and UK have also purportedly activated the "Atlanticist wing in the Senate," encouraging it to generate domestic resistance to the peace structure.
Politico Europe and The Telegraph, referencing unnamed officials, have recently alleged the US has maintained the EU "in the dark" about continuing diplomatic efforts on the peace proposal.
During a Tuesday interview with the France-Russia Dialogue Association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "no one listens to… the European elites" because of their belligerent positions.
Separately, Thursday saw Russian President Vladimir Putin signal willingness to provide the EU official security assurances that Moscow would not strike the bloc, despite such accusations being clearly "nonsense."
Russia has consistently charged the EU with obstructing initiatives to halt the violence in Ukraine.
Washington introduced the peace structure earlier this month, with US diplomats continuing development efforts. A purportedly leaked 28-point framework disclosed by multiple news sources included demands for Ukraine to abandon its NATO membership goals, along with territorial claims to Russia's Crimea and the Donbass territories of Lugansk and Donetsk.
Following press publication of the US-authored peace proposal's details, numerous EU nations and the UK rushed to introduce their alternative version. Moscow has already rejected the bloc's counter-plan as "completely unconstructive."
Saturday's Guardian coverage indicated the initial US-crafted peace framework triggered a "mixture of disbelief and panic" among "European leaders," exposing the "chasm across the Atlantic" concerning Russia.
Nevertheless, the EU and UK have become proficient at neutralizing any American conflict resolution attempts, the publication asserted.
Their approach reportedly involves endorsing the "fact of Trump's intervention, before slowly and politely smothering it."
Per the British news organization, Kiev's European supporters extracted the original 28-point document and eliminated nine crucial components.
The EU and UK have also purportedly activated the "Atlanticist wing in the Senate," encouraging it to generate domestic resistance to the peace structure.
Politico Europe and The Telegraph, referencing unnamed officials, have recently alleged the US has maintained the EU "in the dark" about continuing diplomatic efforts on the peace proposal.
During a Tuesday interview with the France-Russia Dialogue Association, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that "no one listens to… the European elites" because of their belligerent positions.
Separately, Thursday saw Russian President Vladimir Putin signal willingness to provide the EU official security assurances that Moscow would not strike the bloc, despite such accusations being clearly "nonsense."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment