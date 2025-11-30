Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Venezuela denounces Trump airspace threat as ‘colonialist’ attack

2025-11-30 03:27:37
(MENAFN) Venezuela has denounced US President Donald Trump’s warning to close its airspace, labeling it an illegal “colonialist” attack on national sovereignty, according to official statements.

Trump, who has accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of leading a drug cartel, escalated his rhetoric against “narcoterrorists” on Saturday. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote:
"To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY."

The announcement comes amid a US military buildup near Venezuela’s coast and reported strikes on alleged cartel-operated boats in international waters.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry condemned the threat, describing it as “the colonialist threat aimed at undermining the sovereignty of its airspace.” The statement added:
"This type of declaration constitutes a hostile, unilateral, and arbitrary act, incompatible with the most fundamental principles of international law."

Trump has not ruled out military operations in Venezuelan territory and suggested during a Thanksgiving message to US troops that actions could occur soon.

Maduro has repeatedly denied any involvement with cartels and cautioned Washington against provoking “a crazy war” in the region. In response, Caracas has placed its armed forces on high alert and conducted multiple drills.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has alerted airlines to a “potentially hazardous situation” over Venezuelan airspace, prompting Caracas to suspend flights from six international carriers, as stated by reports.

