Fans Stunned! Ajith Kumar Falls At This Person's Feet At Airport-Video Goes Viral

A video of actor Ajith Kumar touching an elderly person's feet for blessings is going viral on social media.

Ajith is a leading actor in Tamil cinema. This year, he released two films: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While Vidaamuyarchi faced criticism, Good Bad Ugly was a hit, both commercially and critically. The song 'Sultana' from the film also went viral on Reels.

After this film, Ajith took a 9-month break from cinema for car racing. He brought pride to India by competing abroad. He recently won the 'Gentleman Driver of the Year' award in Venice, Italy. Photos of him with his family at the event went viral.

Ajith's comments on the Karur incident also caught fans' attention. Plus, his Bhagavati Amman tattoo was well-received. Now, Ajith has sought blessings by touching someone's feet. Let's see who it was and what happened.

As Ajith was leaving the airport, he saw an elderly person in a wheelchair. He went over and touched their feet. The video is now viral. Ajith usually stops fans from touching his feet, so many are surprised and praising his humility.

After Good Bad Ugly, Ajith will star in AK64, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The director said filming will start in February. Location scouting is underway, and shooting will begin soon after the locations are finalized.

After this film, Ajith is expected to team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a new movie. There are also rumors of a potential film starring both Dhanush and Ajith.