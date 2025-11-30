403
U.S. Passes on Ukraine Peace Plan Parameters to Moscow
(MENAFN) The Kremlin revealed Friday that Washington has transmitted details of a Ukraine peace proposal following last weekend's discussions in Geneva, Switzerland.
Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin, informed journalists during a briefing that the United States delivered the "main parameters" of the framework to Moscow, stating "and there will be a discussion in Moscow next week."
US President Donald Trump disclosed earlier this week that his special envoy Steve Witkoff will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Moscow, noting that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, may join the delegation.
Yuri Ushakov, a presidential aide to Putin, separately verified that preliminary arrangements have been finalized for Witkoff's Moscow visit next week.
Peskov indicated the specific date for Witkoff's arrival will be announced "in a timely manner," emphasizing authorities prefer not to "get ahead of ourselves" by publicly analyzing the proposal's contents.
American and Ukrainian representatives convened Sunday in Geneva to establish a peace structure for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, building upon an initial 28-point draft that has undergone additional modifications since.
Addressing the Switzerland negotiations, Putin told reporters at a Thursday press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan's capital, that negotiators opted to segment the framework into four distinct sections, with Russia receiving a copy.
In a separate Thursday evening video statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv and Washington will collaborate later this week to convert the Geneva-agreed points into a "form that puts us on the path to peace and security guarantees."
"The Ukrainian delegation will be well-prepared and focused on substantive work. We remain in close contact with the American side and our European friends. I am also briefing our partners in other parts of the world," he added.
