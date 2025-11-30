403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Announces Closure of Venezuelan Airspace
(MENAFN) Airspace “above and surrounding” Venezuela has been formally shut, as declared by U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.
The president has frequently hinted at possible military intervention against the nation, linking his stance to accusations of its participation in the unlawful narcotics trade—allegations that Venezuela’s government has persistently rejected.
Trump issued the declaration in an all-caps message on Truth Social, giving no clarification on the extent to which the “surrounding” airspace extends beyond the borders of the South American nation.
In his statement, Trump wrote, “To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety.”
Beginning in early September, the U.S. military has executed more than 20 strikes against small vessels operating in international waters in the Caribbean and nearby areas, asserting that these boats were employed by narcotics traffickers.
According to media reports, over 80 individuals are believed to have lost their lives in these assaults.
In mid-November, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed the commencement of Operation Southern Spear, directed at so-called “narcoterrorists” in the region. As part of the initiative, the U.S. military deployed over a dozen naval vessels and approximately 15,000 service members.
Trump has continuously accused Caracas of providing assistance to “narcoterrorists,” further claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is personally at the helm of a significant drug-trafficking network. Recently, Washington raised its reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture to an enormous $50 million.
The president has frequently hinted at possible military intervention against the nation, linking his stance to accusations of its participation in the unlawful narcotics trade—allegations that Venezuela’s government has persistently rejected.
Trump issued the declaration in an all-caps message on Truth Social, giving no clarification on the extent to which the “surrounding” airspace extends beyond the borders of the South American nation.
In his statement, Trump wrote, “To all airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety.”
Beginning in early September, the U.S. military has executed more than 20 strikes against small vessels operating in international waters in the Caribbean and nearby areas, asserting that these boats were employed by narcotics traffickers.
According to media reports, over 80 individuals are believed to have lost their lives in these assaults.
In mid-November, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth revealed the commencement of Operation Southern Spear, directed at so-called “narcoterrorists” in the region. As part of the initiative, the U.S. military deployed over a dozen naval vessels and approximately 15,000 service members.
Trump has continuously accused Caracas of providing assistance to “narcoterrorists,” further claiming that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is personally at the helm of a significant drug-trafficking network. Recently, Washington raised its reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture to an enormous $50 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment