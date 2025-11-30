403
EU Chief warns Russia’s war in Ukraine poses ‘existential threat’
(MENAFN) The EU’s foreign policy chief called for stronger collaboration with Southern Mediterranean nations on Friday, emphasizing that Russia’s war in Ukraine represents “an existential threat.”
The remarks came during a ministerial meeting in Barcelona marking the launch of the EU Pact for the Mediterranean.
Kaja Kallas highlighted the growing strategic importance of the Mediterranean region, stating that Europe is facing “earth-shaking changes.” She stressed the urgency of addressing Russia’s aggression, declaring, "Russia’s war in Ukraine is an existential threat. If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not stopped, he will not stop."
Kallas called for a reset in international partnerships, noting that objectives can only be achieved through “stronger partnerships and far more cooperation” and by working “together as equals.” She described the new pact as a framework to deepen collaboration in areas including the blue economy, digital infrastructure, energy, education, cultural exchanges, and startups.
The EU foreign policy chief also warned of shared security threats across the Mediterranean.
She cited “shadow fleet ships” that help Russia bypass sanctions, serve as potential platforms for drones and attacks, and pose environmental risks.
Addressing regional stability, Kallas highlighted Gaza, emphasizing that “Gaza’s stability is a priority for us all” and noting the EU’s responsibility in supporting the peace process.
