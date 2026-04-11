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DPR Korea Short Documentaries Honoured At 14Th Global Festival Of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Two short documentaries from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPR Korea) were screened and honoured with the prestigious Award of Distinction during the 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026.
The films titled“Talented Children” and“Hearing With All His Heart” were well received by the audience for their inspiring themes and sensitive portrayal of human values and talent.
The screening ceremony was inaugurated by Mr. Jang Jong Hwan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of DPR Korea, along with Mr. Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea. The dignitaries appreciated the initiative of bringing meaningful international cinema to Indian audiences through this important global platform.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of DPR Korea for its continuous cooperation and participation. He stated that the Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum is playing a significant role in strengthening cultural ties and promoting better understanding between the two nations through cinema and media.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kim Myong Chol appreciated the efforts of the organizers in showcasing DPR Korea's creative works and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in enhancing friendship and mutual respect between countries.
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Award of Distinction to the representatives of the Embassy of DPR Korea on behalf of the filmmakers.
The festival once again demonstrated its commitment to international collaboration, journalistic excellence, and cultural diplomacy by providing a vibrant platform for global cinematic expression.
The films titled“Talented Children” and“Hearing With All His Heart” were well received by the audience for their inspiring themes and sensitive portrayal of human values and talent.
The screening ceremony was inaugurated by Mr. Jang Jong Hwan, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of DPR Korea, along with Mr. Kim Myong Chol, First Secretary, Embassy of DPR Korea. The dignitaries appreciated the initiative of bringing meaningful international cinema to Indian audiences through this important global platform.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of DPR Korea for its continuous cooperation and participation. He stated that the Indo DPR Korea Film and Cultural Forum is playing a significant role in strengthening cultural ties and promoting better understanding between the two nations through cinema and media.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kim Myong Chol appreciated the efforts of the organizers in showcasing DPR Korea's creative works and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in enhancing friendship and mutual respect between countries.
Later, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented the Award of Distinction to the representatives of the Embassy of DPR Korea on behalf of the filmmakers.
The festival once again demonstrated its commitment to international collaboration, journalistic excellence, and cultural diplomacy by providing a vibrant platform for global cinematic expression.
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