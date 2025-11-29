Robert Kiyosaki Says This Asset Will Surge 400% In A Year - Urges Investors Not To Miss Out. Do You Own Any?

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

If you had just $100 to put to work in today's market, where would it go? For Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, the choice is obvious.“If I had $100 what would I invest in? I would buy more silver coins,” he declared in a recent X post (1).

Silver has already attracted heavy investor interest, climbing nearly 45% over the past 12 months. But Kiyosaki believes that rally is just the beginning, predicting another 400% surge ahead.

“In September 2025 silver is about to explode. I predict your $100 in silver will be $500 in a year,” he said, adding that the metal“has been manipulated for years.”

That charge taps into a long-standing concern among precious metals investors. Over the past decade, major financial institutions such as JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank have faced investigations and fines for practices like“spoofing” in the precious metals market, where traders place and cancel large orders to distort prices (2).

Critics also highlight the outsized role of“paper silver” - futures contracts and ETFs - compared with limited physical supply of the metal, arguing this imbalance keeps prices artificially suppressed.

Kiyosaki's bottom line?“I am buying more tomorrow. Please do not miss silver's explosion.”



Kiyosaki's bullish stance on silver is hardly new - he's been championing precious metals for decades.

In October 2023, he posted on X:“Gold will soon break through $2,100 and then take off. You will wish you had bought gold below $2,000. Next stop, gold $3,700... Silver from $23 to $68 an ounce" (3).

His call on gold has already played out. Prices surged in 2024 and continued climbing through 2025, recently surpassing his US$3,700 target. In May, Kiyosaki doubled down, forecasting:“Gold will go to $25,000" (4).

Silver has also been on the move, recently topping $47 an ounce - edging closer to his earlier projection.

Kiyosaki's faith in precious metals stems from his distrust of paper money, especially in an inflationary environment. Earlier this year, he warned of“hyperinflation” in the U.S. that could leave“millions, young and old” financially devastated (4).

Gold and silver, by contrast, have long been viewed as safe-haven assets. Unlike fiat currencies, central banks can't print them at will and their value isn't tied to any single country or economy. That scarcity, combined with their history as a store of value, is why investors often flock to the metals during periods of inflation, economic turmoil or geopolitical instability - pushing prices even higher.

One way to invest in silver that also provides significant tax advantages is to invest in silver ETFs.

Silver ETFs seek to follow the price of silver as closely as possible, minus the fees. You can buy and trade silver ETFs exactly like a regular stock at your online discount brokerage.

A solid silver ETF to look into is the iShares Silver Trust (TSX:SLV), which has seen its value spike 21.15% in the past month alone, and 60.08% over the past year.

Silver is always in demand for very practical reasons so it's likely to always retain some value. It's particularly sought after by industrialists and doomsday preppers but how high the demand will be in relation to supply at any particular time is unknown.

As demand remains consistent it's likely that silver could be a good long-term investment. If you're just planning to hold it for the short term that's more akin to speculation.

While SLV is one option, other options to consider include: iShares Silver Bullion ETF (TSX:SVR), which provides exposure to silver bullion in hedged (TSX:SVR) or unhedged (TSX:SVR.C) that are physically backed by bullion; Global X Silver ETF (TSX:HUZ), which tracks Solactive Silver Front Month MD Rolling Futures Index ER or Sprott Physical Silver Trust (TSX:PSLV), which is treated like an ETF for trading, though structured like a REIT.

To capture the gains in precious metals, you'll need a reliable trading platform. Using CIBC Investor's Edge you can build your own investment portfolio online or through the mobile mobile app. Another smart option is to use The Motley Fool. Membership in The Motley Fool gives investors access to expert investment guidance and guidance on stock picks to help you grow your portfolio and your wealth.

How Kiyosaki earns“steady cash flow”

Kiyosaki's playbook goes beyond precious metals. In a post on X earlier this year, he laid out steps individuals could take to brace for a recession - and pointed to the power of one income-generating asset (5).

“I have always recommended people become entrepreneurs - at least a side hustle - and not need job security. Then invest in income-producing real estate, in a crash, which provides steady cash flow,” he said.

Real estate has long been a favoured asset for income-focused investors. While stock markets can swing wildly on headlines, high-quality properties often continue to generate stable rental income.

It can also be a powerful hedge against inflation. When inflation rises, property values often increase as well, reflecting the higher costs of materials, labour and land. At the same time, rental income tends to go up, providing landlords with a revenue stream that adjusts with inflation.

Perhaps that's why Kiyosaki once revealed he owns 15,000 houses - strictly for investment purposes.

Today, you don't need to be as wealthy as Kiyosaki to get started in real estate investing. Real estate crowdfunding platforms offer an easier way to get exposure to this income-generating asset class.

Real estate crowdfunding in Canada is when a group of individuals pool their money together to invest in real estate properties that they would otherwise not be able to afford if they had to invest on their own.

This way of investing gives smaller investors the chance to participate in larger real estate deals that would potentially cost millions of dollars. By leveraging the collective funds of multiple investors, online crowdfunding platforms can make it easier for Canadians of more modest means to build wealth by investing in residential, commercial and industrial properties across the country.

Unfortunately, most real estate crowdfunding in Canada is either relatively new to the investing marketplace or only available to accredited investors. For Main Street investors, the next best option is to focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that focus on real estate holdings.

For instance, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR), focuses on residential multi-family holdings, such as apartment building, townhomes complexes and manufactured housing; RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:REI) focuses on retail-anchored, neighbourhood shopping centres and mixed-use redevelopment. For ETFs, consider iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:XRE), which tracks the S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index, a broad Canadian REIT sector, or the Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (TSX:VRE), which tracks the FTSE Canada All Cap Real Estate Capped 25% Index, which invests in stocks of companies in the Canadian real estate sector.



