Filmfare OTT Awards: Black Warrant, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat Win

Series Black Warrant secured the top honour of Best OTT series at the sixth edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards, followed by actress Ananya Panday, who scored a big win in her career after bagging the Best Actress award in the comedy OTT series for her performance in 'Call Me Bae'.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat bagged the Best Actor for series (Drama) for his performance in 'Paatal Lok' Season 2. Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a comedy series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya, respectively.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane bagged the Best Director Award (Series) for Black Warrant.

While Ananya Panday secured the Filmfare OTT Award for the Best Actress in the comedy series 'Call Me bae', actress Monika Panwar bagged the same award in the drama category for her performance in the series 'Khauf'.

Veteran actor Vinay Pathak secured the Filmfare OTT award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the comedy series 'Gram Chikatsalay'. Actor Rahul Bhatt won the Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series Black Warrant.

'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Mehta Boys' shared the best Web Original Film at the event, while Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actress and Actor award for their performance in OTT original films Mrs and Stolen, respectively.

Filmfare OTT Awards 2025: Full Winners List

Key Winners of Filmfare OTT Awards 2025Best Series Black WarrantVikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, Arkesh Ajay, Ambiecka Pandit, Rohin Raveendran Best Director, Series Black WarrantJaideep Ahlawat Best Actor, Series (Male): Drama Paatal Lok Season 2Barun Sobti Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy Raat Jawaan HaiSparsh Shrivastava Best Actor, Series (Male): Comedy DupahiyaAnanya Panday Best Actor, Series (Female): Comedy Call Me BaeMonika Panwar Best Actor, Series (Female): Drama KhaufVinay Pathak Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Comedy Gram ChikitsalayRahul Bhat Best Supporting Actor, Series (Male): Drama Black WarrantRenuka Shahane Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy DupahiyaTillotama Shome Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Drama Paatal Lok Season 2Sudip Sharma Best Original Story, Series Paatal Lok Season 2Smita Singh Best Original Story, Series KhaufBest Comedy (Series/Specials) Raat Jawaan HaiDeepak Dobriyal Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Male) Sector 36Kani Kusruti Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) Girls Will Be GirlsPaatal Lok Season 2 Best Series, CriticsPaatal Lok Season 2Zahan Kapoor Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama Black WarrantAnubhav Sinha & Trishant Srivastava Best Dialogue, Series IC 814: The Kandahar HijackSudip Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Kanojia, Tamal Sen Best Original Screenplay, Series Paatal Lok Season 2Satyanshu Singh & Arkesh Ajay Best Adapted Screenplay, Series Black WarrantBest Film, Web Original The Mehta BoysBest Film, Web Original Girls Will Be GirlsSanya Malhotra Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) MrsAbhishek Banerjee Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) StolenBest (Non-Fiction) Original (Series/Special) Angry Young MenBest Comedy (Series/Specials) Raat Jawaan HaiPankaj Kumar Best Cinematographer, Series KhaufPriya Suhaas & Surabhi Verma Best Production Design, Series Freedom At MidnightTanya Chhabria Best Editing, Series KhaufAkashdeep Sengupta Best Music Album, Series Bandish Bandits Season 2Vijay Maurya Best Dialogue (Web Original Film) AgniAvinash Sampath, Vikramaditya Motwane Best Original Screenplay (Web Original Film) CTRLKaran Tejpal, Gaurav Dhingra & Swapnil Salkar Best Story (Web Original Film) StolenJustin Prabhakaran & Rochak Kohli BEST MUSIC ALBUM (WEB ORIGINAL FILM) Aap Jaisa KoiArrchita Agarwal BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY NEWCOMER (FEMALE), WEB ORIGINAL FILM DespatchAnurag Thakur BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE BY A NEWCOMER (MALE), SERIES Black WarrantPreeti Panigrahi Best Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original Film Girls Will Be GirlsVikrant Massey Best Actor (Male), Critics' Web Original Film Sector 36

The Filmfare OTT Awards featured stars including Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, and others. (ANI)

