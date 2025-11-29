403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Embassy Partakes In APWA Charity Bazaar In Brussels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Belgium participated Saturday in a charity bazaar, organized by the Asia-Pacific Women's Association (APWA), to raise funds for children and women in conflict zones, including Gaza and Sudan.
In its pavilion, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Brussels displayed a variety of Kuwaiti products, including traditional clothing, foodstuffs, local cuisine, handicrafts, artistic works, and traditional utensils.
Visitors to the bazaar expressed admiration of the Kuwaiti pavilion and its displayed items.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium, Nawaf Al-Enezi, underlined the importance of such humanitarian initiatives, which aim to build bridges and promote solidarity among peoples of the world.
He expressed his deep appreciation to the volunteers, participants, and visitors to the bazaar, he also thanked the Kuwait Petroleum International for supporting the embassy's participation.
Ambassador Al-Enezi noted that such events encourage humanitarian action particularly by diplomatic missions and diplomats.
The event witnessed high turnout from the diplomatic community in Belgium and their families.
It featured a variety of activities, including the distribution of incentive prizes to contributors and visitors, activities for children, and pavilions offered a variety of Asian and Arab cuisine, as well as an exhibition of Arab and traditional products and handicrafts, which created a family atmosphere.
The Asia-Pacific Women's Association (APWA), a group of women diplomats from the Asia-Pacific region, in Brussels organizes this charity bazaar annually.
It features traditional clothing, handicrafts, and food from various member countries, raising funds for charitable causes. It aims to foster international relations and celebrate the cultural diversity of the region. (end)
arn
In its pavilion, the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Brussels displayed a variety of Kuwaiti products, including traditional clothing, foodstuffs, local cuisine, handicrafts, artistic works, and traditional utensils.
Visitors to the bazaar expressed admiration of the Kuwaiti pavilion and its displayed items.
In a statement to KUNA, Kuwait's Ambassador to Belgium, Nawaf Al-Enezi, underlined the importance of such humanitarian initiatives, which aim to build bridges and promote solidarity among peoples of the world.
He expressed his deep appreciation to the volunteers, participants, and visitors to the bazaar, he also thanked the Kuwait Petroleum International for supporting the embassy's participation.
Ambassador Al-Enezi noted that such events encourage humanitarian action particularly by diplomatic missions and diplomats.
The event witnessed high turnout from the diplomatic community in Belgium and their families.
It featured a variety of activities, including the distribution of incentive prizes to contributors and visitors, activities for children, and pavilions offered a variety of Asian and Arab cuisine, as well as an exhibition of Arab and traditional products and handicrafts, which created a family atmosphere.
The Asia-Pacific Women's Association (APWA), a group of women diplomats from the Asia-Pacific region, in Brussels organizes this charity bazaar annually.
It features traditional clothing, handicrafts, and food from various member countries, raising funds for charitable causes. It aims to foster international relations and celebrate the cultural diversity of the region. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment