Syrian Engineers Association In Qatar Receives Official Recognition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a landmark moment for the Syrian engineering community abroad, the Syrian Engineers Association in Qatar has been officially accredited by the Central Syndicate of Syrian Engineers in Damascus.

The recognition was celebrated at a formal ceremony in Doha, marking the first-ever accreditation of a Syrian engineering body in the diaspora.

The event was hosted by the Syrian Engineers Association in Qatar and attended by senior officials, including H E Dr. Bilal Turkieh, Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Qatar, H E Eng. Malek Haj Ali, President of the Syrian Engineers Syndicate, Eng. Rasin Ismat, Secretary of the Central Syndicate, Members of the Syrian Community

Dr. Yasser Al-Humaidi, President of the Association, opened the ceremony with a message of gratitude to former board members, acknowledging their role in establishing a legacy of professionalism and continuity. He commended the persistence of the current board whose efforts culminated in attaining official recognition-an achievement he described as a historic first for Syrian engineers outside their homeland.

Founding President Eng. Naji Al-Ali delivered an emotional address reflecting on the Association's early days. He described the accreditation as a“badge of honor” that rewards years of determination and belief in the Association's mission despite the obstacles faced.

Chargé d'Affaires Dr. Bilal Turkieh underscored the symbolic timing of the event, which coincided with national celebrations in Syria marking the first anniversary of the Operation to Deter Aggression, culminating in the country's liberation from the previous regime. He emphasized that the Association's celebration in Doha aligns with a broader national movement of renewal and reconstruction.

In his keynote remarks, Eng. Malek Haj Ali highlighted key turning points in the Syrian experience and praised the resilience and sacrifices of Syrian professionals. He described the accreditation decision as“a solid gateway for the engineering support required in the reconstruction phase and the building of a new Syria.” He also expressed optimism about future collaboration with Syrian engineers in the diaspora, particularly those contributing from Qatar.