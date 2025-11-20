MP Proposes New“Green Waste And Energy Fund” To Boost Clean Energy Transition

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security has strengthened significantly in recent years - a trend expected to accelerate with the country's transition to green energy.

As reported by Azernews, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan) Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology, Sadig Gurbanov, made the remarks during today's parliamentary debate on the draft law“On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.”

Gurbanov noted that, amid global climate challenges, accelerating the country's green energy transformation must remain one of the core pillars of Azerbaijan's energy strategy.

“Preparatory work is underway for large-scale offshore wind energy projects in the Caspian Sea. New solar and wind parks are coming online, and the liberated territories, along with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, have been designated as 'green energy zones.' As a result, by 2030 the share of renewable sources in electricity generation is set to increase from 14% to 30%, while their share in installed capacity will rise from 18% to 37%,” he said.

According to World Bank estimates, investments in green energy accelerate GDP growth, create thousands of new jobs, diversify export portfolios, and attract foreign investment.

Gurbanov added that taking such assessments into account within current and future budget frameworks could play a crucial role in the sector's long-term development.

“At the same time, it is essential that the budget provide dedicated support for waste-to-energy initiatives, energy efficiency programs, and recycling efforts. Establishing a 'Green Waste and Energy Fund,' financing energy conversion projects, and reporting annual results separately in the budget would be highly effective. These measures can enhance environmental sustainability while making the energy transition faster and economically beneficial,” he noted.