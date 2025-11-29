Youth Ministry Concludes Yes To Life, No To Drugs Tournament In Salt

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 29 (Petra) – The Ministry of Youth concluded on Saturday the sports tournament held at Prince Hussein Sports Hall in Salt under the slogan "Yes to Life, No to Drugs."Minister of Youth Raed Adwan, during the closing ceremony, said the ministry is translating royal directives into action to raise youth awareness and protect them from the scourge of drugs through partnerships with the Public Security Directorate and the Anti-Narcotics Department in implementing awareness, training programs, and activities at youth directorates and centers across the kingdom.Adwan added that the tournament is part of a series of sports activities under the Youth, Health, and Physical Activity pillar of the National Youth Strategy. The initiative carries an important message on the dangers of drugs and their impact on individuals and society, while promoting sports culture among participants. He praised the collaboration with various institutions in executing the championship.Director of Balqa Youth Directorate, Ahmed Al-Hadidi, said the tournament embodies a shared message of protecting youth and instilling positive values through sports and purposeful competition. He expressed gratitude for the royal initiative by His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, noting its significant impact in supporting and empowering the youth of the governorate.Tournament director Omar Al-Abbadi said it ran from Nov. 17 to 29, with participation from 12 teams representing governmental institutions in the governorate.The "Yes to Life, No to Drugs" campaign, launched by the Public Security Directorate, aims to raise community awareness about the dangers of drugs and preventive measures as part of a comprehensive national vision involving official, academic, and youth institutions.At the conclusion of the final match, Adwan awarded the Ministry of Interior team the tournament title and gold medals, while the Ministry of Awqaf team received silver medals.The closing ceremony was attended by several stakeholders from relevant entities.