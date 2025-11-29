Army Captian Dies Due To Suspected Heart Attack In Poonch
Srinagar- An army captian died due to suspected heart attack on Saturday at Khari area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said that this morning an army captain namely Talib Hussain who was posted at Khari was found dead, suspected due to heart attack. He was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up. (GNS)ADVERTISEMENT
