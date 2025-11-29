Donald Trump Bars South Africa From 2026 G20 Summit In Miami, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa Reacts

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Friday asserted that South Africa would not be invitation to the upcoming G20 Summit, slated for 2026, when the United States holds the presidency. He made this statement in the wake of human rights violations in Cyril Ramaphosa-led country.

Accusing South African government of failing to address human rights violation issues, in a post on X he wrote, wrote, "To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people, and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them," while asserting that "Afrikaners, and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers" were experiencing human rights abuses."

He also revealed why the country recently skipped the G20 Leaders' Summit that took place in South Africa's Johannesburg last weekend. According to Trump's claim, South Africa refused to hand over the G20 Presidency to a representative from the American Embassy, who was present at the closing ceremony of the Summit.

“Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year,” the post added.

Many global leaders participated in the G20 Summit this year, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maintaining its stand, the United States did not send a delegation.

Concluding the post, he reiterated his stance,“South Africa has demonstrated to the World they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

In response to Trump's decision to exclude South African from G20, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said

'Regrettable': SA President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa termed US President's statement of not inviting the African nation as regrettable. Emphasising that South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right and its G20 membership is at the behest of all other members, he alleged that his government had consistently worked to strengthen diplomatic ties.

In an official statement, South Africa said United States had elected not to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition.

The South African President clarified that the G20 Presidency was handed over to a US Embassy official at the Headquarters of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation as US was not present at the summit, Akashvani News reported.

Cyril Ramaphosa urged cooperation from other G20 members and made it clear that the country will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the intergovernmental forum.