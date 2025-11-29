Energy Ministry: 500,000 Customers Left Without Power In Kyiv After Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

On November 29, the enemy carried out a large-scale missile and drone attack targeting energy infrastructure facilities in Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

As a result of the attack, more than 500,000 customers in Kyiv, around 100,000 in the Kyiv region, and nearly 8,000 in the Kharkiv region were without electricity as of Saturday morning.

Emergency repair teams are already working where the security situation currently allows. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to all consumers as quickly as possible, the ministry said.

Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to two, 15 injured

Across all regions of Ukraine, scheduled rolling outages are being applied on November 29.

In addition, capacity restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses continue to be in effect in most regions.