GUHEM Launches Winter Camp For Children Of Martyr Families From Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) A winter camp for the children of Azerbaijani martyrs is being held at the GUHEM Space Aviation Research Centre in Türkiye from 25 to 30 November, offering participants training and hands-on experience in space and advanced technologies.

The Azerbaijan Space Agency told AzerTag that the programme is organised with the support of the KOSMIK Academy under Azercosmos, the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency, Türkiye's GUHEM Space Aviation Research Centre, and the“Zəfər” Martyrs' Families Support Public Association.

The camp brings together children from 10 martyr families representing various regions of Azerbaijan. Over the course of the programme, participants will be introduced to high technologies, space science, innovation and artificial intelligence. They will take part in practical sessions using state-of-the-art equipment.

GUHEM, a 13,000-square-metre centre established by the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Bursa Metropolitan Municipality and TÜBİTAK, is one of Türkiye's leading institutions promoting space and aviation technologies. The centre hosts a wide range of educational initiatives aimed at advancing innovation, digitalisation and the ICT ecosystem.