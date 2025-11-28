Sayani Gupta: Rekha Makes Everything Ethereal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta said that she was left emotional after meeting Rekha, and added that the veteran star makes everything ethereal.

Sayani took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the premiere of the film“Gustaakh Ishq”. She posed alongside names such as Rekha, Manish Malhotra, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tillotama Shome and others. She even shared a few glimpses from the film.

“Yaar.. aakhein bhar aayi, dil ro pada, zubaan theher gaya. (Rekha makes everything ethereal),” she wrote in the caption.

Heaping praise on the director Vibhu Puri, Sayani wrote:“What a beautiful film @vibhupuri has made. So many FTII folks!”

Talking about Manish Malhotra's maiden production, Sayani said:“ @manishmalhotra05 your first baby as a Producer is stunning.. as expected. Thank you for putting your might behind good storytelling & talent.”

She went on to heap praise on the actors of Gustaakh Ishq, which is set in the 1990s, before mobile phones.

“@naseeruddin49 is exquisite. I didn't want it to get over. @itsvijayvarma welcome to your Romantic era! Ufff! To see Naseer and Vijay on screen took me back to classroom when Vijay just came from Bombay to sit in our class with Naseer. Thing of beauty.. our journeys. Mashallah! @fatimasanashaikh so beautiful! @manushnandandop The cinematography is stunning! @pdmadhumitasensharma killer production design! @vishalrbhardwaj & @gulzaarismm pour in magic!”

“Inti khoobsurat film bahaut dinon baad dekha, aur bahaut dinon tak zahen mein rahega.

Dekhiye aap bhi theatre ghar mein jaakar.”

Sayani's latest is“Delhi Crime Season 3”. 'Delhi Crime' stars Shefali as Vartika Chaturvedi, a sharp police officer as she leads her team through intense investigations under immense public and political pressure.

The series stands out for its realism, emotional depth, and portrayal of systemic challenges in India's law enforcement. Praised globally for its sensitivity and authenticity, Delhi Crime won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series, cementing its place as one of the most powerful Indian shows on Netflix.

The 3rd season of the show is on Netflix.