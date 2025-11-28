CAT DEFI Launches A New Intelligent Web3 Financial System In The UK: Enhancing Transparency And Automated Efficiency Through AI And Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, Nov. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the accelerating evolution of global digital finance,has announced the launch of a new intelligent Web3 financial system. Against the backdrop of accelerating global digital finance, CAT DEFI has announced the launch of its new intelligent Web3 financial system. This upgrade deeply integrates AI technology, an on-chain transparency framework, and automated execution mechanisms to deliver enhanced security, traceability, and a more intelligent system interaction experience for users.

Powered by AI, CAT DEFI's core engine can analyze market conditions, user behavior, and predictive models in real time, enhancing the system's operational efficiency and overall intelligence. Industry observers widely view this technological integration as an important milestone in advancing Web3 intelligent financial infrastructure. This combination of technologies is regarded by the industry as an important milestone in advancing Web3 intelligent financial infrastructure.





Core Technological Values of CAT DEFI

1. Multi-Technology Integrated Intelligent System

The platform combines blockchain with artificial intelligence, enabling automated processes, strategic assistance, and real-time monitoring-allowing users to better understand how assets operate on-chain.

2. High Transparency Enabled by Blockchain

All key operations are verifiable on-chain and cannot be altered, strengthening the foundation of trust throughout the system.

3. AI-Assisted Risk Monitoring

The system continuously observes market movements using AI and offers alerts when necessary, helping users make better-informed decisions in complex conditions.

4. Web3 Participation Toolkit

CAT DEFI provides intelligent analytics, automated contract execution, and on-chain interaction tools, making it easier for newcomers to engage with the Web3 ecosystem.

5. Compliance Advantages Under the UK Regulatory Environment

Operating under the UK's regulatory framework enhances the platform's credibility and supports its expansion across European markets.

Technology-Driven Next-Generation Digital Finance Experience

As global market structures evolve, users are placing increasing emphasis on transparency, verifiability, and structured execution. Through its intelligent architecture, CAT DEFI enables more efficient data processing, clearer operational logic, and more reliable system execution-pushing Web3 infrastructure toward greater maturity.

New User Welcome Reward

CAT DEFI currently offers for new users to explore platform features. This incentive is intended to help users better understand the system's tools and how they operate.

About CAT DEFI

CAT DEFI focuses on building an intelligent, transparent, and structured Web3 financial infrastructure. By combining AI, blockchain, and automated systems, the platform provides users with advanced technological experiences and interaction models, supporting the long-term development of digital finance.

Driving traditional finance and digital technology into a new stage of deep integration.

CAT DEFI enhances system decision-making with AI, improves transparency through blockchain, and strengthens structured execution via intelligent processes-setting a new technical standard for Web3 financial systems. As the global digital economy continues expanding, such verifiable and intelligent systems are expected to play a key role in future innovation.









