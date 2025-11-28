403
Futures Flat Friday
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Futures linked to Canada's main stock index held steady on Friday as investors awaited domestic GDP data, while the benchmark remained set for its seventh consecutive month of gains.
The TSX hung onto gains of 16.46 points to close Thursday at 31,196.71.
December futures were flat Friday.
The Canadian dollar acquired 0.06 cents to 70.96 cents U.S.
In corporate news, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway's stock rating to "outperformer" from "neutral."
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada reported that gross domestic product rose 0.2% in September, up for the second time in three months, more than offsetting August's decline.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange regained 3.72 points Thursday to 922.08.
ON WALLSTREET
Stock futures trading was halted Friday following a“cooling issue” at a data center that caused a disruption in assets traded at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials had gained 52 points, or 0.1%, to 47,542
Futures for the S&P 500 edged up seven points, or 0.1%, to 6,835.
Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 45.5 points, or 0.2%, Friday to 25,347.75
“Due to a cooling issue at CyrusOne data centers, our markets are currently halted,” a spokesperson for the CME said in an emailed statement in the early hours of Friday. Treasury trading later resumed after the CME's BrokerTec EU and U.S. markets were open. Metals also later began trading again.
The disruption could cause even more volatility, as Wall Street comes back from the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened trading session on Friday.
Trading volumes the day after Thanksgiving are historically well below average, meaning moves - to the upside and the downside - could be more extreme.
Friday also marks the last trading day of November. A pullback in tech stocks have weighed on the major averages this month, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies.
U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. Markets will be closed at 1 p.m. EST Friday,
Overseas, the Nikkei 225 in Japan edged ahead 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index ditched 0.3%.
Oil prices gained 45 cents to $59.10
Gold prices dropped $11.60 to $4,153.60.
