PM Modi Unveils 77-Feet Tall Ram Statue In Goa
Panaji- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 77-feet tall bronze statue of Lord Ram in Goa, as part of Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt's 550th year celebrations.
Modi also visited the temple located in the mutt, located in Partagali, South Goa.
The mutt is among India's oldest monastic institutions, known for its spiritual, cultural, and social contributions and holds a prominent place in the Saraswat community.ADVERTISEMENT
Sculptor Ram Sutar, who designed the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, has made Lord Ram's statue, Goa Public Works Department minister Digambar Kamat said, adding this is the world's tallest statue of Lord Ram.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment