Flagship Foldable Phone To Headline Huawei's Product Launch In Dubai
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Huawei will host its Unfold the Moment flagship product launch on December 11, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event will see the unveiling of groundbreaking products like the next-generation foldable smartphone HUAWEI Mate X7, open-ear TWS earbuds HUAWEI FreeClip 2, HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S. Unfold the Moment goes beyond foldables to enriching experiences with innovative products. Huawei launched its first foldable phone, the HUAWEI Mate X in 2019, and in the seven years since has led the way in foldable technology, driving innovations in design, reliability, and user experience. The company held a 70% market share in China's foldable phone market in the first half of 2025, according to an International Data Corporation (IDC) report, ranking first with over ten million devices shipped. The HUAWEI Mate X7 features a new dual-fold technology that enhances reliability, along with one of the most impressive camera systems in the entire smartphone industry. This launch will also bring us the HUAWEI FreeClip 2 earbuds, continuing the open-ear design of the iconic FreeClip line, but with significant enhancements in audio quality and comfort. The HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN, also set to be released, comes in a brand new design that incorporates premium materials and precious metals and a whole host of advanced features. Another highlight of the event will be the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S with a new and improved PaperMatte display ideal for on-the-go work and study. Driven by dedication to user experience, Huawei's pursuit of innovation has taken it to the cutting-edge of R&D and yielded a steady stream of transformative breakthroughs. Huawei is looking forward to joining hands with users around the globe to“Unfold the Moment”, embracing and shaping the remarkable possibilities of tomorrow's tech-infused world.
