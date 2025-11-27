403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietnam Voices Firm Support for Independent Palestinian State
(MENAFN) Vietnam has again voiced firm backing for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict—calling for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders—according to reports from Voice of Vietnam on Thursday.
The renewed position came during talks in Hanoi between Vietnam’s top diplomat Le Hoai Trung and his visiting Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who arrived Wednesday on her first official trip to the country, the outlet reported.
During the meeting, Trung said Vietnam stands ready to help rebuild Gaza as the devastation from ongoing conflict continues to mount. He underscored Hanoi’s long-held principles, reaffirming support for a two-state framework leading to an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
“Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination,” he said.
Shahin expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s continued assistance, thanking Hanoi for its “valuable” backing of the “just” pursuit of Palestinian self-determination. She noted that both nations share a history of striving for independence and said she hopes Vietnam will maintain its support to help end the conflict.
The two foreign ministers also agreed on a set of steps to strengthen bilateral relations, including expanded high-level exchanges, deeper economic cooperation, and new initiatives in education, training, and people-to-people engagement.
To conclude the talks, Trung and Shahin signed a visa-waiver pact for diplomatic passport holders from both countries.
The renewed position came during talks in Hanoi between Vietnam’s top diplomat Le Hoai Trung and his visiting Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, who arrived Wednesday on her first official trip to the country, the outlet reported.
During the meeting, Trung said Vietnam stands ready to help rebuild Gaza as the devastation from ongoing conflict continues to mount. He underscored Hanoi’s long-held principles, reaffirming support for a two-state framework leading to an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
“Vietnam has always consistently supported the just struggle of the Palestinian people for independence and national self-determination,” he said.
Shahin expressed gratitude for Vietnam’s continued assistance, thanking Hanoi for its “valuable” backing of the “just” pursuit of Palestinian self-determination. She noted that both nations share a history of striving for independence and said she hopes Vietnam will maintain its support to help end the conflict.
The two foreign ministers also agreed on a set of steps to strengthen bilateral relations, including expanded high-level exchanges, deeper economic cooperation, and new initiatives in education, training, and people-to-people engagement.
To conclude the talks, Trung and Shahin signed a visa-waiver pact for diplomatic passport holders from both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment