Hearing And Speech Impaired Artist Presents Painting To CJI Surya Kant On Constitution Day

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) At a time when many people limit themselves to only a few skills or hobbies, specially-abled artist Apoorv Om continues to defy expectations. On Constitution Day, the hearing and speech impaired artist presented a painting made by him to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, showcasing that disability does not diminish talent, passion or capability.

Apoorv's artwork has previously been displayed at the International Court of Justice and UNESCO and at several other places.

Speaking to IANS, Apoorv's father, Vikas Chandra, said,“His name is Apoorv Om. He has been unable to speak or hear since birth, yet he secured All India Rank 77 in IIT-JEE. He was officially invited to the International Court of Justice in 2016, the UN Headquarters in New York, and exhibitions in Paris, where he also met the UN President. He received the National Youth Award in 2017 and the National Award as a Role Model of India from the President. He faced challenges, understood them, and overcame them in his own unique way.”

He added,“He is the first deaf person to receive the National Youth Award in 2019. His journey is self-made. He did not follow anyone - he followed his ability, not his disability.”

Recalling the interaction with the CJI, Chandra said,“CJI asked what Apoorv wants. I told him he wishes to create and present artwork of all 34 sitting judges and communicate his message - that India must set an international example by empowering people with disabilities.”

Apoorv aims to prove that people with disabilities are not limited, but capable and resilient. He hopes his art will open doors for more hearing and speech impaired individuals to participate in the judiciary and become lawyers. He also trains Delhi Police, defence personnel, CISF and the Indian Coast Guard.

India is also protecting India's specially-abled individuals with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act), which replaced the earlier Act of 1995. This act aligns with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, aiming to protect against discrimination, ensure equal opportunities in education and employment, and promote full participation in society. Other key laws include the National Trust Act, 1999 (for specific disabilities), and the Rehabilitation Council of India Act, 1992.