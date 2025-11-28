First Meeting Of Azerbaijanuae Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cooperation Committee Held In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The inaugural meeting of the Azerbaijan–United Arab Emirates (UAE) Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Cooperation Committee took place in Abu Dhabi, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee was established following the Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the UAE, signed during the UAE President's visit to Azerbaijan on September 16 of this year. The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiev and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Saeed Al Hajeri.

In line with the committee's format, initial sessions were held within its subcommittees, covering political and diplomatic, economic, humanitarian, defense and law enforcement, as well as energy and sustainability cooperation. Discussions focused on existing collaboration in these areas, potential projects, and proposals for strengthening bilateral relations.

Within the framework of the meeting, Deputy Minister Rafiev and Minister Al Hajeri held a one-on-one discussion, followed by an expanded session attended by co-chairs, representatives of relevant agencies, and the ambassadors of both countries. During the session, the subcommittee co-chairs presented proposals and project ideas. The co-chairs emphasized the importance of concrete outcomes and outlined expectations for future work, including the development and adoption of roadmaps and action plans. The schedule and modalities for upcoming meetings and the overall work of the committee were also agreed upon.

Participants expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijan–UAE relations in recent years. They highlighted the crucial role of reciprocal state visits and agreements reached during these visits in elevating bilateral ties to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Ministry of Science and Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Agriculture, as well as the State Tourism Agency, SOCAR, and Azerbaijan Investment Holding.