403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Education Min. Congratulates Kuwait's Hamdan Award Winners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Muneera Al-Rabeeah
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education on Friday congratulated two Kuwaiti winners of the Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance after their official selection in the Gulf Cooperation Council's 2025 cycle.
The winners include Huda Al-Mutairi, a psychology teacher at Awatif Al-Adhabi Al-Sabah Secondary School in Ahmadi (Outstanding Teacher category), and student Hessa Al-Kakak from Fatima Al-Surraawi Secondary School in Hawalli (Outstanding Student category).
Education Minister Dr. Adel Al-Tabtabaei told KUNA he phoned both winners to congratulate them, praising their achievement and the high level they demonstrated, which reflects the strength of Kuwait's education sector in Gulf forums.
He said the success was the result of dedication and sustained effort, commending the team that prepared and followed up the nomination files, particularly the role of award coordinator Mohammed Al-Otaibi for his oversight and detailed work.
The ministry noted that the award files documented three years of professional and academic performance and underwent rigorous evaluation, including professional review and online personal interviews.
It added that the results were formally approved by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, with official honoring procedures to be announced later.
The ministry expressed pride in this national educational achievement, affirming its commitment to supporting outstanding national talents. The winners will be honored at a GCC-level ceremony in March.(end)
mar
KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Education on Friday congratulated two Kuwaiti winners of the Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Academic Performance after their official selection in the Gulf Cooperation Council's 2025 cycle.
The winners include Huda Al-Mutairi, a psychology teacher at Awatif Al-Adhabi Al-Sabah Secondary School in Ahmadi (Outstanding Teacher category), and student Hessa Al-Kakak from Fatima Al-Surraawi Secondary School in Hawalli (Outstanding Student category).
Education Minister Dr. Adel Al-Tabtabaei told KUNA he phoned both winners to congratulate them, praising their achievement and the high level they demonstrated, which reflects the strength of Kuwait's education sector in Gulf forums.
He said the success was the result of dedication and sustained effort, commending the team that prepared and followed up the nomination files, particularly the role of award coordinator Mohammed Al-Otaibi for his oversight and detailed work.
The ministry noted that the award files documented three years of professional and academic performance and underwent rigorous evaluation, including professional review and online personal interviews.
It added that the results were formally approved by the Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, with official honoring procedures to be announced later.
The ministry expressed pride in this national educational achievement, affirming its commitment to supporting outstanding national talents. The winners will be honored at a GCC-level ceremony in March.(end)
mar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment