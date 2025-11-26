403
Innovative TEXXERACT and bold EXEED design: a new stage in the development of the brand featured in the AVTODOM Group
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The EXEED brand is featured at EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek. It unveiled the Texxeract Energy Cube, a technological complex for vehicles with PHEV, REEV and BEV powertrain systems. The platform improves efficiency in three ways: it increases range, reduces charging time and lowers energy consumption. The next-generation EXEED electric vehicles can be charged from 20% to 80% in just 10 minutes. The intelligent IEC energy management system delivers record-breaking energy efficiency. For example, the EXEED EXLANTIX ET REEV hybrid model produces 3.7 kWh of energy from one liter of fuel. This provides a total range of up to 1180 km.
TEXXERACT technology has undergone extensive testing and proven its high stability and safety in real-world conditions. The system protects the battery from overheating and external influences. It monitors the condition of components in real time. The unique Four Power Unit Full-Time AWD system is another achievement. It distributes torque between all wheels. This ensures stable handling and a high level of comfort, even in challenging road conditions.
Along with the technological update the brand introduced a new design philosophy Perpetua. It symbolizes the aesthetics of continuous movement and harmony. The concept is inspired by the image of the ocean and the idea of eternal perfection. The brand presented three models that embody the modern vision of EXEED: the EXEED EXLANTIX ES GT sports sedan in the Abyssal Jewel theme, the elegant EXEED RX Starlight Ocean and the dynamic EXEED EXLANTIX ES Sports Sedan. It features an advanced carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit.
"The innovative Texxeract architecture is a step forward for the entire industry. This advanced system opens up exciting prospects for innovative motion control and energy efficiency. It reduces charging time by up to 20%. EXEED vehicles offer customers a unique level of dynamics and safety thanks to Texxeract. This increases driving comfort by 30%. We are pleased that visitors to the EXEED Center AVTODOM Varshavka, EXEED Center AVTODOM Taganka and EXEED Center AVTODOM Stachek will be among the first to test this technology", – the AVTODOM Group press service commented.
