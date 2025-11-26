CRA Launches Qatar's 6G Testbed Platform At MWC25 Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) announced the launch of the Qatar Sixth Generation (6G) Testbed Platform during MWC25 Doha, marking a major milestone in Qatar's progress toward enhancing innovation and accelerating adoption of next-generation communications.

The announcement featured the signing of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between CRA, Ooredoo Qatar, and Vodafone Qatar, establishing a national collaborative framework to test and develop emerging 6G technologies.

The LoI was signed by Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA; Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo Qatar; and Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar. The signing took place during a ceremony held on the sidelines of MWC25 Doha in the presence of senior officials and representatives from the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, academia, and international organisations.

Engineer Ahmad bin Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of the Communications Regulatory Authority, said:“The launch of the Qatar National 6G Testbed Platform represents a strategic milestone that significantly enhances the country's readiness for future technologies and reflects our commitment to advancing the telecommunications sector in line with rapidly evolving global developments. This initiative aims to establish a comprehensive national environment for testing and validating advanced wireless technologies, including the technical capabilities enabled by 6G, such as high speeds and low latency. This platform will support advanced applications in artificial intelligence, edge computing, and the Internet of Things, providing essential pillars to bolster national efforts in digital transformation and create broader opportunities for innovation and investment across various sectors in the country.”

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said, “Launching the Qatar 6G Testbed Platform at MWC25 Doha sends a clear message. Qatar is already preparing for what comes after 5G. Building on our long-standing track record of pioneering next-generation networks, this collaboration with CRA will help us reimagine how connectivity, cloud, AI and advanced devices come together in a truly hyperconnected world.”

Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Abdulla Jassim Al Thani, commented,“Vodafone Qatar is proud to be part of this pioneering national collaboration to launch the Qatar 6G Testbed Platform. This collective effort supports the ambitions of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and reflects the country's shared commitment to advancing next-generation digital capabilities. As a trusted digital partner, we believe 6G will unlock new possibilities in intelligent connectivity, advanced mobility, and immersive digital experiences. Vodafone Qatar remain.”