Tanzanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador
Dodoma, Tanzania: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, H E Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania, HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.
