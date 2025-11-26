Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tanzanian Foreign Minister Meets Qatari Ambassador

2025-11-26 05:12:45
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dodoma, Tanzania: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania, H E Mahmoud Thabit Kombo met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Tanzania, HE Fahad Rashid Al Muraikhi.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

