Resolve Issues Or Quit: Gowda Slams Cong Infighting Over Farmer Woes

Gowda Slams Congress 'Infighting'

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has called for the Congress to resolve its differences, or rather quit being in power, alleging that the farmers of the state are "suffering" and "facing many problems" over the uncertainty of any alleged change in leadership in the state party and the government.

"It is their internal issue. They should either resolve their issues or simply quit, as people of the state are suffering due to their infighting. In Karnataka, farmers are facing many problems because the Congress administration is dead. Congress has created such confusion in the state. Sugarcane and Maize farmers are on the roads," former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday.

Tasking a jibe at the state congress leadership, Gowda claimed that the leaders are "playing kabbadi," with even Mallikarjun Kharge powerless to stop it, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is extending all help to farmers. "The CM and Dy CM, along with their teams, are playing Kabaddi, which is not in the state's best interest. BJP is extending all possible help to the farmers...Even AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has not been able to resolve this situation. He should resign if he is not able to resolve this problem," he said.

Congress High Command to Decide on Leadership

Amid mounting speculation over a possible change in the party's Karnataka leadership, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asserted that the high command will decide on the issue of the Chief Ministerial face. "I have nothing to say," Kharge said while addressing reporters outside his residence here.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, will accept and act according to the decision of the Congress high command. Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said, "D.K. Shivakumar and I should abide by the decision of the party high command. Whatever the high command decides, D.K. Shivakumar and I should agree. We will act according to the decision of the party high command."

The Karnataka CM has also said that the speculation about a leadership change in the state is an "unnecessary debate." The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

