Simon Harmer's Fifer Stuns India Hosts 90/5 Chasing A Massive 549

Simon Harmer shines as South Africa restricts India to 90/5 at tea while chasing a massive target of 549, on Day 5 in the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The finger spinner stunned Indian batters with his deceptive spin variations as the hosts teetered on the brink of a batting collapse, losing five wickets in their pursuit of 549. India still needs 459 runs to square off the match.

Harmer dominates morning session

India made 63 runs in the first session and lost three wickets. Harmer grabbed all three wickets in the session.

Early blows on Day 5

India started Day 5 on a precarious 27-2, with Kuldeep Yadav (4 off 23) and Sai Sudharsan (2 off 25) holding fort. Sudharsan got a reprieve in the third over when Marco Jansen's no-ball sent the ball careening off the outside edge of his bat, giving India a much-needed lifeline.

India faced a tough blow on Day 5 in Guwahati, losing two wickets in just one over. Proteas spinner Simon Harmer struck early, dismissing nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav for 5, followed by young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel for 2, leaving India reeling at 42/4.

Pant falls after drinks

At drinks in the first session on the final Day, India were 58/4, with Sudharsan and skipper Rishabh Pant standing unbeaten. The duo need to stitch together a strong partnership in order to keep India in the game against South Africa's fiery bowling lineup.

Right after drinks, Harmer removed Pant for 13 runs off 16 balls. Harmer tossed up the delivery around off stumps, which gripped and turned away. Pant looked to defend, but this hits the splice of his bat and lobs towards Aiden Markram at first slip. India loses half of their side. Markram has grabbed seven catches in the game so far, the most by a South African fielder in a Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sudharsan batted through the first session, holding both ends, stretching a partnership of 32 runs off 94.

Match Recap

Earlier in the match, India lost two wickets in the final session of Day 4. At the stumps on Day 4, India were 27/2, with Kuldeep Yadav (4*) and Sai Sudharsan (2*) unbeaten. The hosts required 522 runs on Day 5 to level the two-match series 1-1. Yashavi Jaiswal and KL Rahul were out cheaply.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 90/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Washington Sundar 48, Marco Jansen 6/48) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Aiden Markram 29, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62). (ANI)

