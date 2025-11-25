Professor and Melbern G. Glasscock Endowed Chair in American History, Texas A&M University

Gregory A. Daddis is a professor of history at Texas A&M University and holds the Melbern G. Glasscock Endowed Chair in American History. Daddis joined Texas A&M after directing the Center for War and Society at San Diego State University, where he also held the USS Midway Chair in Modern US Military History. Prior, he served as the Chief of the American History Division in the Department of History at the United States Military Academy at West Point. A retired US Army colonel, he deployed to both Operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. Daddis specializes in the history of the Vietnam Wars and the Cold War era and has authored six books. His latest is Faith and Fear: America's Relationship with War Since 1945, published by Oxford University Press (2025). He has also published numerous journal articles and several op-ed pieces commenting on current military affairs, to include writings in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Interest magazine. He is the recipient of the 2022-2023 Fulbright Distinguished Scholar Award, Pembroke College, University of Oxford.



2025–present Professor and Melbern G. Glasscock Endowed Chair in American History, Texas A&M University

2020–2025 Professor and USS Midway Chair in Modern US Military History, San Diego State University

2015–2020 Professor, Chapman University 2009–2015 Associate Professor, United States Military Academy at West Point

2009 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, PhD

ExperienceEducation