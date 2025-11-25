3 WWE Championships That Deserve Retirement As Popularity Declines

WWE holds several titles that no longer spark fan interest. Here are three championships that could be retired.

The WWE Speed Championship was introduced in March last year, designed to be defended exclusively on Speed, the American Wrestling web series developed by WWE. Marketed as an Internet Championship, it was open to talent from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Ricochet became the inaugural champion, followed by Andrade, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

Currently, NXT's Jasper Troy holds the belt. Despite these names, the title quickly lost momentum and failed to capture lasting fan interest. Now defended only on NXT, its relevance has diminished, and the company may be better served by retiring it altogether.

The Women's US Championship has struggled to gain traction since its introduction. While Lyra Valkyria and Chelsea Green were inaugural champions for the Women's IC titles on RAW and SmackDown respectively, the US title never reached similar heights. Chelsea Green first held the belt before dropping it to Zelina Vega, who later lost it to Giulia in June.

Giulia's reign ended when Chelsea Green regained the championship earlier this month. With only three title changes and mid‐card talent primarily competing for it, the championship has failed to generate buzz on SmackDown. WWE could consider retiring the belt and replacing it with a more compelling title that elevates the division.

The RAW brand's World Tag Team Championship has been a fixture for years, but its future is now in question. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee currently hold the titles, yet SmackDown already has its own WWE Tag Team Championship, presently with the Wyatt Sicks.

Having two sets of tag belts across brands dilutes the prestige of the division. WWE could unify or retire the RAW World Tag Team Championship, introducing a fresh concept to reinvigorate tag team wrestling. Once Styles and Dragon Lee drop the belts, management may decide it is time to phase them out.