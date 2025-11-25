Aviation Minister Briefs VP On Key Initiatives And Infra Developments

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, called on Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, at Parliament House on Tuesday, accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry, said the release.

Key Briefing Highlights

During the meeting, the Vice-President was briefed on key measures and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to strengthen India's civil aviation sector in alignment with contemporary needs and global standards. According to the Vice President's Secretariat statement, the Vice President Radhakrishnan was apprised of the Government's commitment to affordable air travel and major infrastructure developments, including the inauguration of new airports, expansion of air connectivity, record growth in passenger traffic, establishment of greenfield airports, and efforts to promote Atmanirbharta in civil aviation.

RCS-UDAN Scheme and Regional Growth

The Vice-President was briefed on the RCS-UDAN scheme, which aims to enhance air operations on unserved and underserved routes, promote balanced regional development, and make flying accessible to the masses.

MRO Ecosystem and Green Initiatives

The briefing also covered the Ministry's initiatives to strengthen the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) ecosystem and the adoption of clean energy sources at airports to reduce carbon emissions.

Legislative Reforms for Modernisation

The Vice-President was further briefed on the key provisions of The Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, a landmark legislative reform aimed at modernising India's aviation sector by enhancing safety, innovation, growth, and global compliance.

Vice-President's Remarks and Suggestions

The Vice-President highlighted the importance of initiatives such as UDAN in empowering local communities and unlocking regional economic and tourism potential. He appreciated the Ministry's efforts to revive unutilised airstrips and emphasised the need to increase the number of training aircraft to meet the growing demand for pilots in line with the rapid expansion of the aviation sector. (ANI)

