China Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport, India Issues 'Strong Demarche': Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian woman from Arunachal Pradesh has claimed that she was harassed at Shanghai Airport by airport authorities who claimed that Arunachal is a part of India and questioned her why she was carrying an Indian passport.

China has now denied the allegation of the woman being harassed.

What really happened

Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen who was travelling from London to Japan on November 21, claimed that her three-hour scheduled layover turned into a traumatising ordeal after immigration personnel declared her passport "invalid" solely because it listed Arunachal Pradesh as her birthplace.

Thongdok, in a number of social media posts, claimed that Chinese immigration officials detained her for around 18 hours on grounds that her passport was "invalid" since she was born in Arunachal Pradesh.

After the ordeal, Thongdok said that she got connected to the Indian consulate through a friend based out of UK.

What Arunachal CM Pema Khandu said

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has issued a strong message against the discrimination shown to Thongdok.

"I am deeply shocked by the unacceptable treatment of Ms. Prema Wangjom Thongdok, a proud Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, by Chinese immigration authorities at Shanghai Pudong Airport. Subjecting her despite a valid Indian passport to humiliation and racial mockery is appalling. Arunachal Pradesh is, and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive," Khandu said in a post on X.

"Such conduct violates international norms and is an affront to the dignity of our citizens. I am confident that the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India will take up this matter urgently that such incidents are not repeated," he further added.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.