Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Mostly Cloudy Day With Mild Temperatures

Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly cloudy day on November 26. The sky will stay covered for long periods, with only short breaks of light during the day.

Max temperature: 29°C

Min temperature: 17°C

The maximum temperature will be around 29°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This brings a cool start in the morning and a warm but comfortable afternoon.

The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. It may feel slightly warmer than the actual reading, especially during midday when the clouds trap some heat.

On November 26, the sun will rise at about 6:27 am and set at around 5:39 pm, giving the city a little more than eleven hours of daylight for the day.

Winds from the east will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze should help reduce the warmth and keep conditions easy to handle outdoors.