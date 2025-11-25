UN Formally Initiates Selection Process For Next Secretary-General

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 26 (IANS) The United Nations formally started the selection and appointment process for the next UN secretary-general.

Annalena Baerbock, president of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said in a statement that she has signed a joint letter with President of the UN Security Council for the month of November, Michael Imran Kanu, permanent representative of Sierra Leone to the United Nations, formally initiating the selection and appointment process for the next UN secretary-general, Xinhua news agecny reported.

With the issuance of the joint letter, the president of the UNGA and the president of the Security Council invite UN member states to nominate candidates for the position of the UN secretary-general, who will take over the role from January 1, 2027. The letter includes a call to member states to strongly consider nominating women as candidates.

As president of the UNGA, Baerbock said she will "ensure that the process reflects the principles of the United Nations Charter and the very best of our shared commitments and values."

"The selection of the next Secretary-General comes at a pivotal moment for the United Nations. We are confronted with escalating conflicts, a rapidly advancing climate crisis, expanding humanitarian needs, enduring obstacles to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, and an increasing pushback against human rights," Baerbock said.

The multilateral system, with the United Nations at its center, is under mounting financial and political pressure, while "the world needs the United Nations more than ever," she said.

"The world is looking to the next Secretary-General to provide strong, dedicated and effective leadership in delivering on the three pillars of the United Nations, peace and security, human rights and development, and in making the United Nations fit for the future," said the UNGA president.

Antonio Guterres, the current and ninth secretary-general of the United Nations, took office in January 2017.