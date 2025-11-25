3 Scenarios That Could Lead To The Judgment Day's Collapse In WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series 2025 may mark the end of The Judgment Day, with betrayal, walkouts, and shocking returns.

Finn Balor's resentment toward Dominik Mysterio has been building steadily. Survivor Series could be the stage for Balor to unleash his frustrations. Just when things seem stable, The Prince could turn on Mysterio, attacking him viciously and ousting him from the faction. Balor might then order Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to leave, officially declaring Judgment Day finished. This betrayal would set up a blockbuster feud between Balor and Mysterio, giving Balor a fresh singles run on the main roster.

Dominik Mysterio has been clashing with Finn Balor for months, with tensions simmering beneath the surface. Whenever Dirty Dom has needed backup, his stablemates have been absent, fueling his frustration. Eventually, this could push him to walk away from the faction altogether. His departure might inspire Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to follow suit, citing their own dissatisfaction with Balor's leadership. If they leave, Judgment Day would be reduced to fragments, signaling the faction's downfall.

Another way Judgment Day could unravel is through Liv Morgan's return. The Miracle Kid could make a dramatic comeback on RAW, targeting Roxanne Perez directly. This confrontation could divide the faction into two sides. Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez might align with Morgan, while Finn Balor and JD McDonagh could remain loyal to Perez. Such a split would fracture the group beyond repair, leading to an internal revolt that ends Judgment Day once and for all.