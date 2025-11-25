403
Atlassian Signal 25/11: Breakdown Extend Correction (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $139.70 (the intra-day low of its last bullish candlestick) and $148.29 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Atlassian (TEAM) is a member of the NASDAQ 100 Index. This index trades inside a bearish chart pattern with rising bearish indicators. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the NASDAQ 100 is bearish with a descending trendline.
- The TEAM D1 chart shows price action breaking down below a horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels, following a triple breakdown. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with a descending trendline. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. TEAM corrected by more than the NASDAQ 100 Index did, which is a bearish confirmation.
- TEAM Entry Level: Between $139.70 and 148.29 TEAM Take Profit: Between $113.86 and 117.80 TEAM Stop Loss: Between $152.38 and $160.10 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.04
