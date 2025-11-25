403
Extra Space Signal 25/11: Is A Reversal In Store? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Long Trade IdeaEnter your long position between $128.17 (the lower band of its horizontal support zone) and $132.20 (the upper band of its horizontal support zone).Market Index Analysis
- Extra Space Storage (EXR) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. This index trades inside a bearish chart pattern with rising bearish indicators. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the S&P 500 Index is bearish with a descending trendline.
- The EXR D1 chart shows price action inside a horizontal support zone. It also shows price action between its descending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bearish with an ascending trendline that could force a bullish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes rose during the most recent selloff but began to stabilize. EXR corrected more than the S&P 500 Index, a bearish trading signal, but bullish catalysts began to accumulate.
- EXR Entry Level: Between $128.17 and $132.20 EXR Take Profit: Between $149.31 and $155.15 EXR Stop Loss: Between $117.40 and $121.03 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.16
