Swiss Pharma Giant Novartis To Cut Over 500 Jobs At Stein Plant

The site will be automated and remain a hub for sterile dosage forms and the commercial production of complex, personalised cell therapies, Novartis said in a statement on Tuesday. The company plans to invest $26 million (CHF21 million) to make this happen.

Novartis has started a consultation process, and affected staff will be covered by a social plan extended until 2028. The company says it will offer measures such as early retirement.

At the same time, Novartis plans to invest $80 million in its Schweizerhalle site, creating around 80 new full-time jobs by the end of 2028. The investment will support the development of siRNA, a key part of the group's strategy for tackling cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic diseases.

