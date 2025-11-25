India To Manufacture HAMMER Precision-Guided Munition Under New Belsafran Partnership
The JVCA builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Aero India on 11 February 2025 and confirms the intent to establish a Joint Venture Company in India with equal shareholding between BEL and SED.
The proposed JVC will undertake the localisation, supply and lifecycle support of the HAMMER weapon system for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.
Indigenisation is planned to progressively increase to around 60 percent, with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical components manufactured domestically. Production transfer will occur in phases, with BEL responsible for final assembly, testing and quality assurance.
HAMMER, a combat-proven, precision-guided munition, is valued for its accuracy, modular architecture and compatibility with multiple aircraft platforms, including the Rafale and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.
The partnership reflects BEL's efforts to strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and leverages Safran's expertise in advanced precision-guided weapon systems.
