Rockbreaks Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF) Joins Critical Minerals Forum To Advance U.S. Supply Chain Development

Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR) (OTC: FCHDF), a mineral exploration and development company focused on copper and gold in Nevada, USA, announced its membership in the“Critical Minerals Forum” (“CMF”). The U.S. DoW-sponsored consortium brings together more than 55 companies across the critical minerals value chain, giving Fairchild access to federal agencies, DARPA-supported analytics, and partnership opportunities with members spanning the EV, battery, semiconductor, defense and aerospace industries. Fairchild said participation strengthens its commitment to re-establishing domestic production of copper, gold, PGM, antimony and cobalt, while enhancing collaboration with industry, government, and research partners working to improve secure and transparent U.S. supply chains.

About Fairchild

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a public company engaged in the business of mineral exploration, development, and the acquisition of copper and gold assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is committed to identifying and developing high-quality resource properties in Nevada with strong geological resource potential. Its strategy focuses on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic partnerships, and responsible development practices.

Fairchild Gold's recently assembled trinity of Nevada properties includes Nevada Titan, Fairchild's flagship property, located in the Goodsprings Mining District, Nevada, an area known for historical high-grade copper-gold-PGEs mining. In more recent times, Nevada Titan was also highlighted for its near surface Antimony and Cobalt potential. That was followed by a MOU towards the acquisition of the Golden Arrow property in the prolific Walker Lane Shear Zone, encompassing two principal resource areas, Gold Coin and Hidden Hill, with a combined measured + indicated and inferred resource base outlined in an NI 43-101 report written by Mine Development Associates. Finally, Fairchild's Carlin Queen property, an advanced-stage gold-silver project located at the intersection of the Carlin and Midas-Hollister gold trends. Fairchild Gold is leveraging the potential of all these three properties by utilizing the outstanding mineral resources support Nevada provides.

