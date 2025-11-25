403
Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 69,775
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, has risen to 69,775 martyrs in addition to 170,965 wounded.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that hospitals in the Strip received the bodies of 17 martyrs in the past 24 hours, including 3 killed by direct fire from the occupation army and 14 that were recovered, along with 16 wounded.
The Ministry also indicated that since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 11, a total of 345 people have been martyred and 889 injured, while 588 bodies have been recovered from the rubble.
It should be noted that even though more than a month has passed since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, the Israeli occupation army continues its raids and targeting of various areas in the sector, causing the death of more martyrs and the injury of hundreds of unarmed civilians. (
