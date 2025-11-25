Arab Cup Ticket Sales Surpass 500,000: Local Organising Committee CEO

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar is moving at full pace to host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, scheduled for December 1-18, with preparations across all operational areas advancing as planned, said Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee for Football Events.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Jassim, who also serves as CEO of the tournament, affirmed that all organizational elements are progressing on schedule and are designed to deliver one of the strongest editions in the championship's history.

He highlighted the strong public interest surrounding the event, noting that ticket sales have already surpassed 500,000, even before the identities of seven of the 14 teams competing in the preliminary rounds have been confirmed.

Al Jassim said the finals will feature 16 teams divided into four groups, in line with the results of an earlier draw. He added that 30% of the tickets sold were purchased from outside Qatar, reflecting the lasting appeal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the success of subsequent tournaments hosted by the country.

This momentum, he noted, reinforces Qatar's position as a preferred destination for football fans from across the GCC and the wider Arab region.

He said the strong demand for tickets reflects the deep passion of Arab fans for football and their eagerness to be in Doha, particularly after the success of the 2021 edition, which became the first Arab tournament to be officially recognized by FIFA and held under its umbrella.

He stressed that the upcoming edition will follow the same format and organizational framework, expressing confidence that it will surpass the previous tournament.

Al Jassim explained that the 2021 edition served as a key operational test ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and achieved exceptional success, prompting FIFA to accord the tournament greater attention. He described this as a qualitative leap for Arab football, elevating it to a broader international platform.

He revealed that there is now significant demand from broadcasters outside the Arab world to air matches from the 2025 edition, underscoring the growing global interest in football across the region.

He added that several Arab broadcasters have already secured rights to the tournament, while others are awaiting the results of the preliminary qualifiers, ensuring wide regional viewership and further enhancing the tournament's prospects for success.

Al Jassim said that, following the success of the previous edition, Qatar and FIFA agreed to continue organizing the Arab Cup, with Qatar set to host the next three editions in 2025, 2029, and 2033.

He noted that this decision reflects confidence in the tournament's potential to achieve sustained success as a sporting event that strengthens Arab unity, while its FIFA-sanctioned status elevates its competitive value.

He added that, as the host nation, Qatar carries a major responsibility -- shared with FIFA -- to ensure the success of the tournament across the upcoming three editions.

Each edition, he said, will introduce further development and enhancements across all organizational aspects, with the aim of raising the Arab Cup to a level that meets the aspirations of fans and stakeholders alike.

Al Jassim also pointed out that holding the tournament in December offers ideal timing, as it coincides with Qatar National Day celebrations and the anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

He noted that the matches will once again be staged in six of the same World Cup stadiums, a factor that will give the tournament added momentum through strong spectator turnout and a high level of competition on the field.

He stressed that the fan experience remains a top priority, noting that organizers are committed to ensuring an exceptional experience both inside and outside the stadiums.

Extensive coordination, he said, is underway with partners across Qatar's major tourist destinations -- including Katara Cultural Village, Doha Port, Msheireb, Lusail, Souq Waqif, and The Pearl -- to host special events for the Arab Cup in cooperation with Qatar Tourism, Visit Qatar, and other tourism entities.

This will enable fans to enjoy a rich cultural and entertainment program throughout the country, offering a unique and memorable experience for all visitors.