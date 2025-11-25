403
RSF announces three-month humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday declared a unilateral three-month humanitarian truce with the Sudanese army, aiming to respond to international calls to halt violence and improve access for aid agencies.
In a recorded statement, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said his forces and allied groups had agreed to “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that includes a halt to all hostile actions for three months.”
Dagalo emphasized that the RSF is committed to facilitating humanitarian operations by ensuring the safe movement of aid workers, unrestricted access to all affected areas, protection of local and international facilities and warehouses, and freedom for medical and relief teams to operate.
He also announced the establishment of a field monitoring mechanism to supervise the truce under the guidance of the Quad and the African Union, alongside additional committees tasked with ensuring that aid reaches civilians safely. The commander described the truce as “the first step toward ending hostilities and reaching a comprehensive political solution” for Sudan.
Dagalo expressed hope that international support and widespread Sudanese participation would create a path toward a political process that ends the conflict and guides the country toward a stable transition. He stated that any future political track must exclude “the terrorist Islamic Movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, the National Congress Party and their affiliates (the army and allied groups),” whom he accused of causing “three decades of suffering” in Sudan.
The Sudanese army has not yet responded to the RSF announcement.
The truce follows a proposal by the Quad—which includes the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—calling for an initial three-month humanitarian ceasefire to allow urgent aid access, paving the way for a permanent halt to hostilities. Last week, President Donald Trump said the US would work to end Sudan’s conflict at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, despite regional and international mediation efforts.
