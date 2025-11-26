Genetec Reveals Why Data Sovereignty Matters For Physical Security

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, highlights why data sovereignty has become a central concern for physical security leaders as more surveillance, access control, and IoT systems move into the cloud. Surveillance video, access control logs, and IoT sensor readings are among an organization's most sensitive assets. As they are increasingly hosted in data centers around the world, questions such as where that data resides, who governs it, and how it can legally be used are moving up the agenda for security and IT leaders.

With organizations in the region increasingly relying on cloud-based physical security systems, understanding data sovereignty obligations has become just as vital as managing traditional risks such as theft, safety, and facility protection. Here are some key considerations for IT and physical security leaders as they review how and where their security data is stored and governed:

Why does it matter where data is stored? Because once information crosses national borders, it becomes subject to different, sometimes conflicting, laws. This can introduce certain risks, such as:

Regulations such as GDPR in Europe, the CCPA in California, India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, and the Australian Privacy Principles (APP) impose strict guidelines on how personal data can be transferred internationally, and non-compliance can result in large fines.

Data stored outside a jurisdiction may be accessible to foreign authorities, creating uncertainty about who can demand access and under what conditions.

This loss of control particularly matters in times of political tension, when the flow of data across borders can create points of vulnerability, especially for critical infrastructure and other data of national interest.

If a regulator restricts access to data stored abroad, organizations may lose visibility into incidents just when they need it most.

Meeting data sovereignty obligations is not just about an organization's internal policies. It also depends on the technology partners they select. When evaluating vendors, there are several areas physical security leaders should pay close attention to:

: Security systems should incorporate features such as role-based access controls, anonymization tools, and detailed audit trails. These capabilities ensure that sensitive data is handled responsibly from the start, rather than being bolted on after deployment.

Organizations need options. In some cases, storing all data on-premises makes the most sense. In others, cloud hosting is appropriate. Often, certain workloads are kept locally while others are processed in the cloud, which provides the right balance. The important point is that systems should allow for choice rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all model.

Laws can change and, when technology is involved, things could move quickly. Systems that can adapt to evolving requirements give organizations confidence that they will remain compliant over time. This includes the ability to demonstrate where data is stored, both primary and redundant copies, and how it is managed, even if regulations shift.

For physical security leaders, there are clear actions that can help strengthen data sovereignty:

Identify which regulations apply to your organization across all the regions where you operate. Physical security data should be included in this assessment alongside IT data.

Where will the data be hosted, including backups? How will it be processed? What are the options for local residency? Can you demonstrate compliance with applicable laws? What are their policies about accessing data when requested by government entities?

Assume that regulations will evolve. Choose technologies and architectures that can adapt without requiring complete replacement.

Establish internal policies that cover how data is accessed, shared, and retained. This will help ensure consistency across sites and departments.

With more than 130 countries now enforcing some form of data protection law, data sovereignty has become a collective responsibility. IT, physical security, executive leadership, and regulators all play a role in ensuring that sensitive information is protected and compliant with local requirements.

As cloud adoption accelerates and privacy laws continue to evolve, data sovereignty will only become more important. The organizations that succeed will be those that make it a strategic pillar of their cyber and physical security posture.