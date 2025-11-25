Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,120 Over Past Day
Additionally, Russian forces have lost: 11,368 (+2) tanks, 23,624 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 34,644 (+18) artillery systems, 1,549 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,250 (+2) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 84,217 (+448) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,981 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,118 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,006 (+3) units of special equipment.
The information is being updated.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts call revealing heavy Russian losses in Serebriansky forest
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 24, as of 22:00, there were 150 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment