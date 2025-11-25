Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,120 Over Past Day

2025-11-25 02:04:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Russian forces have lost: 11,368 (+2) tanks, 23,624 (+4) armored fighting vehicles, 34,644 (+18) artillery systems, 1,549 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,250 (+2) air defense systems, 428 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 84,217 (+448) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,981 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 68,118 (+112) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,006 (+3) units of special equipment.

The information is being updated.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts call revealing heavy Russian losses in Serebriansky forest

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 24, as of 22:00, there were 150 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front.

UkrinForm

