Egypt Begins 2Nd Round Of Parliamentary Elections With 34.6M Eligible Voters

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt opened the second phase of its 2025 House of Representatives elections on Monday, with voting taking place over 24–25 November across 13 governorates, including Cairo, Qalyubia, Menoufia, Dakahlia, Kafr El-Sheikh, Gharbia, Damietta, Sharqia, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai and South Sinai.

The National Election Authority (NEA) said 34,611,991 citizens are eligible to vote in this round, spread across 73 constituencies and 5,287 sub-committees.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi cast his ballot on Monday morning at the Martyr Mostafa Yousry Ameira Model Secondary Preparatory School for Girls in Heliopolis, as polling stations opened nationwide.

A total of 1,316 candidates are competing for 141 individual seats in this phase. The first phase of the vote was held on 10–11 November in 14 governorates, using a mixed system combining closed party lists and individual seats contested by party nominees and independents.







Last Tuesday, the NEA annulled results in 19 constituencies across seven governorates in the individual-seat system. Re-runs are scheduled for 3–4 December. The decision came hours after President Sisi urged“complete scrutiny” to ensure outcomes reflect the“true will of voters.” Entire governorates such as Qena and Sohag, along with specific constituencies elsewhere, were affected by the cancellations.

NEA Chairperson Hazem Badawy said the annulments stemmed from violations that undermined the integrity of the vote, including irregularities outside polling stations, failure to give candidates or their agents copies of vote-count records, and discrepancies between tallies in sub-committees and general committees. These issues, he said, amounted to“fundamental flaws” affecting the legality of voting and counting in the concerned districts.

Badawy also announced that the“National List for Egypt” secured all list seats in phase one in the West Delta and North, Central and South Upper Egypt constituencies, guaranteeing 142 seats so far.

He noted that the violations recorded included prohibited campaigning and failures to provide candidates with the required official result documents.